Woman dies after being found in Lake Michigan

An 80-year-old woman from the Sheboygan area died Sunday afternoon after she was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan near the 200 block of Juniper Drive in the Town of Wilson.

Sheboygan County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at approximately 4:56 p.m. on July 12, 2026, reporting a motionless woman floating toward shore. The caller reported she was not conscious and did not appear to be breathing.

A first responder arrived on scene and began CPR. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Nearby residents reported seeing the woman walking in the water around 4 p.m. and again at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Authorities suspect the woman accidentally drowned or suffered a medical event while in the water.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Town of Wilson First Responders, City of Sheboygan Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.