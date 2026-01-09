Wisconsin lakeshore towns resist data center development on farmland

A data center development company is eyeing farmland along Wisconsin's lakeshore for future projects, but some local officials and farmers are pushing back against the plans.

Cloverleaf Infrastructure, which buys and prepares land for large data centers, confirmed they are in early stages of exploring the area because of its proximity to the electrical grid. The company has been approaching landowners and small towns like Carlton about purchasing land.

However, town leaders say they weren't receptive to the proposals.

"I told Cloverleaf if this is such a good thing for the town I want the public informational meeting and they would not do that. So in my eyes that's telling me that it's not good for the town," said David Hardtke, Town of Carlton chairman.

Hardtke said farms in Carlton are part of the community's identity, and he fears what could happen if large plants or centers move in.

"It would really affect the town of Carlton, we won't have any town left put it that way if these companies come in here," Hardtke said.

Adam Diehl, who owns Founding Fathers Farm, said Cloverleaf also approached him about buying land.

"They threw me out a ball park per acre. My wife and I looked at it and that's not the legacy that we want so we just said no thank you," Diehl said.

Diehl said farmland represents more than just property.

"Its an identity, it's a connection to who we are as a state as farmers, it's who we are as families," Diehl said.

He said he sees one potential benefit that would come with the center.

"The only positive that I see is the need for employment opportunities," Diehl said.

For now, no final decisions have been made, but Cloverleaf said it is actively looking for land in Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.