As temperatures drop below freezing in northeast Wisconsin, a little home preparation can help prevent major issues during the cold snap.

David Brazzale from Plumbing and Steam Fitter Local 400 says now is the time to do some quick checks.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Winter home maintenance tips to prevent cold weather damage

"Some of the things that you can be doing around this time is making sure those filters are clean, air is moving freely, if you do have a boiler system, make sure all the pumps and everything is running properly," said Brazzale, training director for Plumbing and Steam Fitter Local 400.

Brazzale says safety can be simple with the right approach.

"You also want to make sure that your carbon monoxide detectors are plugged in… if you do have those alarms going off, don't just silence them," Brazzale said.

But one important and often overlooked spot is outside your home.

"Right here is the venting system for the boiler… You want to make sure there aren't overgrown bushes, snow drifts… anything preventing air from flowing in or out," Brazzale said.

Inside, keeping water moving makes a big difference in preventing frozen pipes.

"When flow stops, that's when pipes freeze," Brazzale said.

He adds that the real damage from frozen pipes often comes after the water thaws, so he recommends regular checks in every room.

"Just making sure you don't have any cold spots… so it doesn't turn into a bigger problem later," Brazzale said.

Simple steps around the house can also help keep the warmth in.

"Keeping doors closed… some people put something underneath to stop that draft," Brazzale said.

And if you rely on a fireplace for warmth, preparation is key.

"Make sure the chimney is clear before you start a fire," Brazzale said.

Brazzale also says if you see, hear, or smell something off, contact a professional right away.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.