Whitelaw salvage yard faces closure over permit dispute

WHITELAW (NBC 26) — A Whitelaw salvage yard faces potential closure as town officials and the business owner remain at odds over permit compliance and fencing requirements.

Third Gen Salvage purchased the property in 2019, but according to town officials, owner Willis Clark never complied with permits requiring a fence with privacy screen and gate installation.

"I was hoping this year the gate and the north side fence will be done," Clark said.

At a recent public hearing, community members were divided. Some residents supported Clark, while others raised concerns about loud noise, environmental issues like runoff, and the business's location in a residential neighborhood.

Town officials say the issues could be resolved if Clark signs a new permit extension and brings the property into compliance. However, Clark has refused to sign the most recent permit.

When asked why he didn't sign the November permit, Clark explained his concerns.

"Well when we went over the revised portion of it, we realized they had the wrong company name on it. If you have the company name wrong, what else do you have wrong?" Clark said.

Village Board Trustee Bev Linzmeier said the board has granted Clark multiple extensions but feels he hasn't properly communicated with officials.

"It was stressed more than once, if he has issues he has to come back to the village board, he has not once come back to the board," Linzmeier said.

Linzmeier emphasized that the board doesn't want to shut down the business.

"The village is not and never was looking to shut the business down. We are looking for him, as a businessman, to be accountable for his actions," Linzmeier said.

The town board will meet early next month to discuss the salvage yard's permit status. Both Third Gen Salvage and town officials are encouraging community members to attend and share their opinions.

