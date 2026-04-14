Water still rising: Mishicot homes now at risk

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — Heavy rain has left streets and yards flooded in Mishicot, with water continuing to rise and impacting homes.

Village leaders expect water levels to continue rising and anticipate further road closures. Some streets in Mishicot were closed on Thursday, and the village park was underwater.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Heavy rain floods streets and homes in Mishicot

Inside nearby homes, neighbors are dealing with flooding. Shelley Lawler, a Mishicot resident, said power issues affected her sump pump.

"The water started coming in from all angles .. I was in the sump pump with my pitcher and just bailing it out, doing what I could," Lawler said.

Business owners are also keeping a close eye on their shops as water crept closer throughout the morning. Jason Sand, owner of Jayz Auto & Repair, said he is moving items to protect them.

"A little bit of panic mode, moving things around, making sure things don’t get wet," Sand said.

Margaret Danforth, a Two Rivers resident, pulled over to look at the flooded park.

"It’s gonna take a while for this to be all receded and all cleaned up, it’s going to be crazy," Danforth said.

Neighbors are keeping a close eye on the weather and are worried that more rain could make conditions worse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.