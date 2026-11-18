WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season opens this weekend, and hunters may not need to layer up as much this year, with temperatures expected to be warmer than usual.

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Warm weather may challenge hunters as Wisconsin deer season opens

Opening day is expected to feel more like early fall than late November, with highs in the low 60s Saturday. That's about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Those conditions could make a difference for hunters heading into the woods.

"The above average November temperatures often do not favor hunter success," said Brooke VanHandel, an assistant deer and elk specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

VanHandel said deer tend to be less active during the day when temperatures are warmer, and snow often gives hunters an advantage.

"It is much easier to see the deer on a white background, and the tracks through the snow allow for an understanding of recent movement," VanHandel said.

The DNR said last season's mild conditions should also be a positive for the deer herd going into this season.

I worked with our NBC 26 meteorology team to compare opening day temperatures over the last few years with deer harvest numbers.

In 2023, the average high was 41 degrees, with about 214,000 deer harvested. In 2024, it was 33 degrees and about 102,000 deer. In 2025, it was 38 degrees and about 111,000 deer.

For some hunters, the outcome varies from year to year regardless of conditions.

"Not every year is a good year. Sometimes you go without, you get a skunk. If you get a deer, that's a bonus," said Terry Bruce, a member of the Manitowoc Gun and Rifle Club who has been hunting for 45 years.

When I asked whether he was doing anything special considering the warmer weather this year, Bruce pointed to one upside.

"You don't have to wear warm clothes. You won't be freezing in the deer stand," Bruce said.

And while the weather may change how deer move, Bruce said the experience is still worth it.

"Even if you don't see any, it's just fun being out there," Bruce said.

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