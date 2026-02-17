CEDAR LAKE (NBC 26) — A community fighting the use of wake boats. Now two measures are making their way through legislation, and neighbors are worried.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Wake boat legislation stirs debate as Cedar Lake residents protect shorelines

Residents say wake boats have stirred up concern for years.

"This issue that we have here is one of the biggest issues we've had in Cedar Lake, as long as I can remember," Ken Schuler said.

Schuler, the former president of the Cedar Lake Improvement Association, says homeowners, including himself, have had to protect their own shoreline.

"I'd say on this lake they've spent millions of dollars in the last couple of years putting rocks and structures around the lake, including putting trees around to block some of the waves," Schuler said.

Senator Andre Jacque co-authored a bill backed by lake protection groups aimed at adding more restrictions for wake surfing. It's one of two bills on this topic expected to hit the Senate floor later this month.

"There is an industry proposal, and there is a proposal supported by over 90 conservation, sportsman's groups, lake associations, things of that nature," Jacque said. "I put forward legislation last session that would've counteracted the wake boating industry proposal."

Mark Thomas was out repairing his own shoreline on Monday.

"Taking rocks that we had delivered, and we are putting them along the shore here to help mitigate the wave action," Thomas said. "I don't know how I feel. I'd rather not put in the effort."

Scott Otterson also owns property along the lake. He says it's not just about the shoreline — wake boats can disturb fish beds and reintroduce phosphorus into the water.

But he says not all boating is problematic, even on this shallow lake.

"The boats can still be used, we see them used without their bladders for tubing, water skiing, those activities can still occur, it's when you have a boat going 45 degrees with a propeller pointed at the bottom that's when we have an issue," Otterson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.