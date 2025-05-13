TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Lakeshore is an area with an incredibly strong connection to nature. I am exploring Woodland Dunes during a peak in the spring bird migration season.

A look into our Woodland Dunes tour:

Visitors from the south; spring migration season comes with a peak in birding

"It's like learning a foreign language,” said Nancy Nabak of birding. “If you hear it, then you try to find them."

Nabak is a longtime lakeshore birder and a coordinator at Woodland Dunes in Two Rivers. As birds return from the south, this migration season is one of her favorite times of the year.

"You get all of the experiences that nature gives you in springtime,” said Nabak.

In Wisconsin's spring migration the DNR says that more than 350 bird species have been reported in May. Nancy says a group in Manitowoc County found 158 species in 24 hours last week!

"Everybody's coming to town!” said Nabak. “We don't need a Packer draft, we just need the birds to come in. This is great."

Nancy calls mid-May a peak time in birding, as many birds will continue to move north.

But for now, keep your eyes peeled for our flying friends.

Nancy tells me that some of the birds here in our neck of the woods could have flown as far as Cuba or southern Mexico.