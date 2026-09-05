Two natural gas power plants proposed in Brillion

BRILLION (NBC 26) — Two natural gas power plants are being proposed for the Town of Brillion, and if approved, one would be the second largest gas plant in Wisconsin.

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Two natural gas power plants proposed in the Town of Brillion

Developer Invenergy is proposing the Forest Junction Energy Center and the Union Depot Energy Center, which would be located east of Highway 57. The land is currently owned by a private individual.

Together, the plants could generate enough power for 2 million homes, but would operate at a rate that would power 500,000 homes.

Invenergy says Wisconsin's growing demand for electricity is driving the project.

"The project would power homes, businesses and critical infrastructure, while helping create a more reliable and affordable energy mix," Invenergy said in a statement.

The plants would receive natural gas through a supply agreement with Wisconsin Public Service Corporation.

Invenergy says the project could bring more than 550 construction jobs, plus permanent jobs and new tax revenue for the town and county.

Town of Brillion Chairman Kevin Fischer said the scale of the project is unlike anything the area has seen before.

"It's gonna be a big, a big set up in our town, bigger than some large dairies, it's gonna be different," Fischer said.

Fischer also noted that local government has little authority over whether the project moves forward.

"The town, even the county doesn't have any say as to what can happen to this thing. Whether we want it or not, it's gonna happen," Fischer said.

Not everyone in the community shares that resignation. City of Brillion resident Michael Petrie said he recently learned about the proposal and has concerns about noise and air pollution, as well as water and land use.

"I am most concerned about the potential public health impacts," Petrie said.

Each of the two facilities, on its own, emits enough air pollution to trigger strict federal environmental permitting regulations known as the New Source Review program. Peak water usage is estimated at approximately 550 gallons per minute — up to 792,000 gallons per day — supplied by one or more new high-capacity wells.

Petrie, who returned to Brillion after retiring, said the project could fundamentally alter the community he came back to.

"I moved back here as soon as I retired. I'm glad to live here, I like it here and I would hate to see it destroyed," Petrie said.

When asked whether he believed the plants could destroy the community, Petrie said the risk is real.

"I think it has the potential to irreparably change this community," Petrie said.

The town says Invenergy will hold listening sessions to explain what the plants would look like and to answer community questions.

The project is still in the early stages and is not finalized. Applications and permits must be approved before any work begins. If approved, construction could begin in late 2027, with completion expected in 2031.

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