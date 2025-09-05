Three injured, including child, following gun 'disturbance' at Sheboygan business

SHEBOYGAN — Three people, including a child, were hospitalized Friday morning following what Sheboygan police described as a "disturbance involving a gun" at a local business.

Police issued an alert around 10:30 a.m. Friday, asking the public to avoid the area near South Business Drive and Wilson Avenue due to "a critical incident."

One person is in custody, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The three people who were injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, but police did not specify their condition.

Police said the gun involved in the disturbance has been recovered.

