This Lakeshore icon aims for another big year after a record breaking 2024

After a big year in 2024 the Ice Age Trail gears up for a big 2025.



The Ice Age Trail saw more than 4.6 million visitors in 2024, a new record.

More is on the way for the trail in 2025, including a project enhancing the trail at Point Beach State Forest.

Volunteers spent more than 103,000 hours at the trail last year.

A Lakeshore icon whose legend grows even more. Here’s a look back at a historic year for the Ice Age Trail as the state expects more to come this year.

4.65 million people, that's how many visitors enjoyed the Ice Age Trail in 2024.

Another record was volunteers worked 103,439 hours at the trail around the state. That is roughly 4,300 days, some of which can be claimed by volunteer Dolly McNulty.

"I feel like I'm contributing something worthwhile and quite frankly it's a lot of fun,” said McNulty.

Not only was it a big deal for numbers, but the trail saw renovations at multiple places in its more than 700 miles of hiking paths. This includes at Algoma and Sheboygan and is something that Two Rivers will get a small taste of this year.

Part of the trail in Point Beach State Park will be getting its own route now, separating it from biking and skiing trails.

"It will make it safer for hikers for sure,” said McNulty. “They don't have to worry about bikers coming around the corner and knocking them over."

A big 2024 with the trail saying even more is coming in 2025.

"It means so much to me,” McNulty said. “It's been a major part of my life for more than 30 years now."

For more information on the Ice Age Trail or if you to volunteer … click here.