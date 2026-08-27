Suspect in Reedsville deer poaching case enters not guilty pleas

A Reedsville man accused of illegally shooting more than a dozen deer over nearly seven weeks pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday, court records show.

Luis Rodriguez, 24, appeared remotely Thursday morning at the Manitowoc County courthouse for an initial appearance hearing, where he entered not guilty pleas to all 46 criminal counts.

A court official set a $2,500 recognizance or signature bond for the 24-year-old, meaning the defendant can be released under certain conditions but will be ordered to pay that amount if he fails to comply with those conditions.

Rodriguez was charged on July 30 with 16 counts of illegal shining of deer, 15 counts of obstructing a conservation warden and 15 counts of hunting deer during closed season. The alleged crimes occurred between Dec. 1, 2025, and Jan. 18, 2026.

The investigation began Jan. 2, when the WDNR Confidential Tip Line received a report that someone driving a silver Ram pickup truck had dumped two headless deer carcasses along Hillview Road in Mishicot. The truck's registration traced to Rodriguez's address.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez initially denied hunting in Manitowoc County but later admitted to wardens he had shot multiple deer using his truck's headlights to illuminate them at night, firing from the roadway or from the driver's seat.

"I did all the shining, I did all the shooting, I did all the cutting off the heads and stuff," Rodriguez told wardens, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez is due back in court Oct. 9, according to court records.