As snow makes its way across northeastern Wisconsin this weekend, residents across the lakeshore are hitting hardware stores and preparing their equipment for the incoming winter weather.

Snow day scramble: Lakeshore residents rush to prep for weekend winter storm

Tracey Narten, a Manitowoc resident, made her final preparations at a local hardware store, loading salt into her truck.

"Gas in the snowblower, the snow plow truck, the ice for freezing, and the salt she just loaded into my truck. I'm ready," Narten said.

This was Narten's last stop to ensure she has everything needed for the storm.

"We buy bags and bags and bags of the stuff. I'm getting everything done today," Narten said.

Snow removal businesses are also gearing up for the weekend weather. Ethan Limon, owner of Limon Lawn Care LLC, has been preparing his equipment with his worker Shawn.

"Me and my worker Shawn got, we loaded the brand new Torro 821's, we got the two snowblowers in the back, we got the salt spreaders, we got everything just in case we get a lot," Limon said.

After several years of light snow, Limon says he's hoping for a significant storm.

"The last couple years we really haven't got a lot of snow, so I feel like we are due for a really big snow storm. I stock up on everything, we're loaded on salt, we're loaded on shovels… we're all prepared, just waiting for the snow," Limon said.

Hardware stores are experiencing a rush of customers grabbing supplies as soon as they hear snow is in the forecast. Don Rivest, who works at Klein Hardware, has seen supplies flying off the shelves.

"We start putting the stuff out and it's already selling. Today alone I sold six shovels and I don't even know how much salt, I lost track," Rivest said.

Rivest expects the busy sales to continue throughout the weekend.

"As soon as people find out we're gonna get some snowfall, it's gonna get slippery out, they're gonna buy salt. In fact, we are going to have to restock the salt out front tonight," Rivest said.

Local hardware workers expect busy aisles all weekend as residents prepare and stock up for whatever winter weather arrives.

