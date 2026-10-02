Silver Alert: Missing Manitowoc County Man, 83

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease.

Robert Tomchek was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. Friday at 1603 Shoto Road in the Town of Two Rivers. Authorities believe he walked south from his residence into a wooded area, though it is unknown how far he traveled or whether he may have been picked up by a vehicle.

Tomchek is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 245 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Rugged Wear vest, camouflage knee-length shorts, a black baseball cap bearing "Engineers Local 139" in yellow lettering, and black Skechers slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at (920) 683-4201.