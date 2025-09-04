Sheboygan Area Pay it Forward announces that it'll close its doors for good

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A critical organization serving Sheboygan's unhoused community is closing its doors after nearly six years of operation, leaving a gap in local services.

Sheboygan Area Pay It Forward announced on Wednesday that its final event will take place on September 14, marking the end of an organization that has provided supplies and support to people experiencing homelessness in the city.

"It's absolutely devastating," said Kathleen LaBonte, who runs the organization with her husband Scott.

The LaBonte family's garage is lined with supplies — paper goods, clothing, and other necessities they've collected to distribute to the unhoused population. But their mission is coming to an end due to space constraints.

Problems began in March when the city condemned the building where Pay It Forward operated, forcing them to vacate their spacious facility.

"I think we knew at that point that it was done," Scott LaBonte said.

The organization continued operating for months in the Salvation Army's basement, but ultimately decided to close.

"The majority of the reason is space; there's not a location downtown," Kathleen LaBonte said.

The LaBonte's say that without a suitable downtown space where many unhoused people gather, they wouldn't be able to reach those who need their services effectively.

The closure is difficult news for families like Ashley Blaine's, who have relied on Pay It Forward's services.

"If you're coming off the streets or you're in the streets, you don't know where you're going to be coming from, you don't know where your next meal is or anything like that, and Pay It Forward is there to help you," Blaine said.

While other resources exist for people experiencing homelessness in Sheboygan, the LaBonte's believe their organization's closure will leave a void in the community's support network.

Blaine expressed gratitude for the help Pay It Forward has provided over the years.

"Kathleen and Scott, you guys are amazing. You guys were there for me and my kids, introducing us, and I wish them the best of luck," Blaine said.

