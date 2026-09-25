MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — High diesel prices are squeezing school district budgets across Wisconsin's Lakeshore region, forcing administrators to look for ways to cut costs without affecting students in the classroom.

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Rising diesel prices strain school district budgets

The Mishicot School District is spending about $1,000 more per week on fuel this year, with costs rising from $1,500 to $2,500 weekly.

Transportation Director Aaron Butler said the district operates a fleet of 12 buses, with 9 running daily routes — some making three runs a day. Fuel costs extend beyond the buses, with school vans, lawn mowers, and soon snow plows also drawing from the fuel budget.

"The historic fuel prices in general have created some serious budgetary hurdles for the district to navigate and overcome," Butler said.

The added costs are adding up quickly. Butler said he filled gas cans for lawn mowers the morning of our interview.

"I just filled the cans for lawnmowers this morning and it was $115 and that takes us one week, so that adds up in a hurry too," Butler said.

Wisconsin's average diesel price is now just over $6.50 a gallon, while unleaded gas is about $4.40, according to AAA. Because school district budgets are already set, administrators must find money elsewhere to cover the difference.

When asked where that money might come from, Butler said the district is watching every line item.

"There are always places we have to be mindful and watching. Could we trim some here, trim some there. Obviously we don't want to effect any of the learning but it starts to take its toll on perhaps extracurricular things or the amount of field trips the district is sending out," Butler said.

Mishicot is not alone. The Two Rivers Public School District says its fuel costs are up 137% compared to September of last year. The Manitowoc Public School District says higher transportation costs and fuel surcharges are also putting pressure on its budget.

"Across the board everybody is really feeling the crunch," Butler said.

The Brillion School District says it has not taken any formal action with its budget as of now but is keeping a close eye on fuel prices.

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