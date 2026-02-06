REEDSVILLE-(NBC 26) — Students at Reedsville Junior and Senior High School will soon lose their breakfast program as the district grapples with increased costs and decreased student participation.

Families in the district received a letter announcing the breakfast program at the junior and senior high school will be suspended as costs have increased and student demand has decreased.

Reedsville schools suspend breakfast program due to rising costs, declining participation

"Since COVID we have seen increase cost for staffing and cost for the food itself, for the supplies, at the same time we have seen a decreased amount of students using our program," Superintendent Michael Nate said. "We've been watching our numbers dwindle down to nearly nothing."

The district tried several changes to keep the program going, including moving breakfast to between classes, adding hot items like sandwiches, and increasing passing time so students had time to eat.

"Studies show, we know that when kids have a full belly or have food in their bellies that they are gonna perform well and better in school," Nate said.

The district says they're working with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and other programs to provide alternatives that keep meals nutritious and accessible.

"We have kids that might go home after eating lunch and might not have a meal until the next day and how are we going to help support those families," Nate said.

Nate says it wasn't an easy decision.

"It's not a decision that was ever made lightly, when it affects our kids, it hits all of us," Nate said.

The letter also notes the elementary school will continue to offer breakfast options as it has higher demand.

The last day breakfast will be served at Reedsville Junior and Senior High School is February 12, with the program suspended starting February 16.

