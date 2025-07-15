Recovery efforts underway for teen boy at Jaycee Quarry Park in Sheboygan

A recovery effort is underway at Jaycee Quarry Park in Sheboygan, according to officials.

The Sheboygan fire chief told TMJ4 that the call came in at 2:09 p.m. and first responders were on scene by 2:12 p.m.

A boy between the ages of 13 and 14 went under the water at the park and has not yet been found.

The park has been closed off by law enforcement as multiple agencies work at the scene. Fire trucks and police officers are stationed throughout the area as recovery operations continue.

Officials have been in contact with the family as they search the park and quarry, which is approximately 30 feet deep.

