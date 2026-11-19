Two people charged in the death of 16-year-old Payton Vertz appeared in Manitowoc County court Thursday, where a judge delayed their preliminary hearing to Dec. 3 because neither defendant has an attorney.

Reichard and Pilgreen both appeared in court without attorneys.

Judge Rohrer gave the public defender's office until Monday to notify the court of any conflicts that would prevent a staff attorney from representing Pilgreen and Reichard. He also gave the office until Nov. 30 to find private attorneys to take the cases.

Nathan Reichard, 15, and Dominic Pilgreen, 26, are each charged with five crimes — including first-degree intentional homicide — in connection with Vertz's death. Reichard is being tried as an adult.

The preliminary hearing for both defendants is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m.