Pregnant cow finds safety with dairy herd after weeks surviving barn fire escape

A pregnant cow that went missing after a barn fire in Cascade has found refuge at a nearby dairy farm, bringing relief to her owners after weeks of uncertainty.

The cow, named Abbey, had been living in the woods since fleeing during a barn fire last week. I was there when a drone operator helped track her down initially, finding her alone in a field.

Now Abbey has made her way to a dairy farm where she's no longer isolated.

"It's good to know where she's at and that she's comfortable with these animals here," Carolyn Krahn said.

Krahn, who owns Abbey, explained this was a happy accident. Her son startled the cow, causing Abbey to run through a fence into the farm's field.

The owners are relieved to see that Abbey appears healthy after her time in the wilderness.

"If she's just eating dry weeds, it's not very healthy for the calf, but she should be a lot better now. And the farmers here have been very good," Krahn said.

When I visited the farm, Abbey gave us a friendly greeting, though she remained cautious.

"It's kind of interesting to see that she's close and not running away from us, even though she's hiding behind a pole right now," Krahn said.

The goal now is to keep Abbey safe until she delivers her calf next month. Eventually, they hope to move her back home, though that will present challenges.

"We're hoping in the next week or two we can get her trapped and get her taken up there so she can feel comfortable and have her calf up there," Krahn said.

This isn't the first time the Krahns have dealt with a runaway cow. Krahn recalled another incident when they had a cow loose in Cascade after it escaped from a trailer on the way to the butcher.

While finding Abbey brings the Krahns huge relief, more decisions lie ahead. With their land still recovering from the fire, they're unsure whether Abbey or their other animals will return home or stay at nearby farms. Krahn plans to make that decision in the spring.

