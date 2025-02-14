Out-of-state man arrested; Manitowoc County sheriff warns of scam activity

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 27-year-old man who is out-of-state has been arrested for fraudulent activity in Manitowoc County, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that a resident in the county contacted authorities to report they had fallen for a scam.

The victim said a person called and identified themselves as "Richard Jenkins with the Montgomery Law Firm," then said someone the victim knows needed financial help to avoid legal issues, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the scammer told the victim that a bond agent would be going to pick up the money after the victim collects it from the bank. The scammer then coached the victim on what to say to the bank teller, how much money to withdraw, and how to contact them again once they had the cash. A meeting time was established between the fake bond agent and the victim for the transaction to take place, at the victim's residence.

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office say this is the third scam with similar information reported to their office in the past two days.

The sheriff's office said no further information is set to be released at this time, as the case remains under investigation.

Deputies advise that if you or someone you know have fallen victim to similar circumstances, do not feel ashamed — contact your local law enforcement to report the fraud.