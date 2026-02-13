BRILLION (NBC 26) — While the 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in Italy, the biathlon excitement is being felt right here in Wisconsin. At Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion, fans gathered for a special watch party to cheer on one of their own – Appleton native Paul Schommer.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Olympic biathlon excitement comes home to Wisconsin as fans cheer on local athletes

The atmosphere was electric inside the center, with hot coffee flowing, screens displaying the Olympic action, and all eyes locked on the biathlon competition. This wasn't just any ordinary watch party – it was a celebration of local talent on the world's biggest stage.

"Even if they weren't here at the watch party because they wanted to sleep in, I know everybody knew what time Paul Schommer was starting today," said John Farra, US Biathlon Association Sport Development Director.

Schommer finished 47th out of 90 competitors in the men's 10K sprint. For the people who train and race at Ariens Nordic Center, that result represents much more than just a number.

"It's a big deal for us, we're all cheering him on," Farra said.

Farra understands the Olympic experience firsthand. He competed as a cross-country skier in the 1992 Olympic Games and now works with the US Biathlon team. He believes events like this watch party are crucial for growing the sport's popularity.

"If people don't see it during the Olympics, they often don't see it. At the Olympics people see biathlons and go, what the heck is this?" Farra said.

The weekend brought athletes from across the country to Wisconsin, including some from Montana who say watching the Olympics evokes the same emotions they feel when competing.

"It's kind of like a rollercoaster at a carnival or something," said Jed Huseby, a biathlete.

After watching the morning Olympic competition, these athletes were preparing for their own races this weekend. They praised Wisconsin's weather conditions as perfect for the sport they love.

"We don't have a lot of snow there and this was one of the highlights of our season to come out and race someplace where we could find other people and an area to ski in," said Ryanne O'Donell, a biathlete.

The watch parties will continue throughout the weekend, with another local athlete set to compete. Pulaski native Deedra Irwin will compete in her third event of the games Saturday morning at 6:45.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."