NEWTON (NBC 26) — The Town of Newton is getting a new fire and rescue station, replacing a cramped facility that volunteers say left them short on space for years.

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Newton debuts new fire and rescue station, nearly tripling crews' space

A year ago, I toured the old fire station, which was built in 1963 and expanded in 1991. Volunteers told me there was a lack of space. Now, that's changing.

The new station is nearly three times the size of the old one, growing the department's footprint dramatically.

"Going from like a 5000 square foot facility to almost a 16,000 square foot facility," volunteer firefighter Garrett Braun said.

Braun told me space was so limited that some town and fire department equipment had to be stored on private property.

"Now we have all of our equipment, the fire fighters and first responders aspect of our company, they're all in one building," Braun said.

The new building is organized into three zones designed to keep firefighters safe from contaminants they bring back from calls.

"First zone is the apparatus bay. That's where a lot of contaminants come back from calls," Braun said.

Zone two has showers so firefighters can remove their gear and contaminants before heading home.

Zone three is a meeting room that allows more space to gather and train.

The station also features four dorm rooms, on-site fueling and a gym.

Unlike other volunteer stations in the area, Newton has a full roster and a large cadet program.

"It's something we are trying to not just recruit people but retain them as well," Braun said.

When I asked Braun how he felt as the project neared completion, he described the experience as unreal.

"Kinda surreal. Now that you walk around the building you see all the effort that was put it, it's terrific. It really is," Braun said.

The $6.25 million project is also coming in under budget.

Town Chairperson Denise Thomas said the project was partially funded through a state grant, with the rest paid through financing.

"It's a benefit to both the fire department and the EMT's," Thomas said.

"We are set up for the future. We are set up for a good, I would say, 40 years," Thomas said.

The department expects to hold an open house May 22nd.

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