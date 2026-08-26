MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new task force in Manitowoc County is working to bring human trafficking education directly to the community.

Watch the full broadcast here:

New Manitowoc County task force targets human trafficking awareness

The Manitowoc County Human Trafficking Task Force officially came together last month, with members drawn from organizations that regularly interact with potential victims and survivors.

Beth Heilman, a co-chair of the task force who works at Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center in Sheboygan, said no part of the state is untouched by the issue.

"The problem of human trafficking is across the entire state, there are no counties that are exempt from it and Manitowoc County is no different."

Heilman said the members of the task force share a common thread in their daily work.

"We all have a day job that requires us or has us interact with possible victims of human trafficking or survivors."

The group is now planning community presentations to spread awareness and help people recognize warning signs.

"Human trafficking is one of the most well kept secrets just because how it's done. This will hopefully let them know what to look for," Heilman said.

When asked about the importance of education, Heilman said it is the task force's top priority.

"That is the biggest thing … we want them to have the knowledge to protect the people they know and love, cause knowledge is power."

Amirah Franzen, a Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator at Incourage in Manitowoc — a shelter and resource center for survivors of domestic abuse and violence — is also a survivor herself. She said human trafficking is not limited to any one group of people.

"It's everyday people this can happen to."

Franzen said the task force's goal is awareness, not fear.

"We want the community to know, we don't want to scare the community, but we want them aware, we want them to protect themselves, we want them to see the red flags."

She also said the diversity of the task force's membership is meaningful for survivors who may be considering reaching out for help.

"I wanted to feel comfortable to go to someone that looked like me, because reaching out is already terrifying. It's really good this task force has representation of the community we serve."

If you or someone you know may be experiencing human trafficking, call or text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text 233733.

Locally, Incourage offers a 24-hour crisis helpline for domestic abuse and sexual assault at 920-684-5770.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.