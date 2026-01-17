MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A childcare shortage affecting families nationwide is being felt along Wisconsin's Lakeshore, where local childcare centers say demand far exceeds available resources. A new loan program aims to help childcare providers expand their capacity to meet growing needs.

New loan program aims to ease childcare shortage in Manitowoc County

Melanie Geurtz runs Smiley Sprouts Family Child Care and knows firsthand the financial challenges facing childcare providers.

"I've probably spent like thousands of dollars bringing in everything that's in this room currently," Geurtz said.

She explained that licensing and startup costs often prevent people from entering the childcare business.

"It's hard to have the passion for it sometimes when you're looking at your bank account and you're like ugh, I got to provide all the supplies for the daycare and I have to decide between feeding my family or buying supplies to better the space," Geurtz said.

Nonprofit Progress Lakeshore is hoping to make it easier by offering loans to childcare businesses for startup costs including equipment, renovations and licensing.

"It's really about adding slots, whether it's a new provider or someone expanding to be able to take more children," said Jamie Zastrow, Progress Lakeshore executive director.

Zastrow said Manitowoc County alone is short around 2,400 available childcare spots. She hopes the loans, ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 each, will create more availability.

"It's about both the education side and licensing, but allowing parents to go to work," Zastrow said.

According to Zastrow, their surveys show people are leaving the workforce or unable to work full time because of childcare struggles.

Geurtz welcomes the support, as she's tired of turning families away.

"Getting a loan would be amazing to be able to help support more families," Geurtz said.

Progress Lakeshore says this is a revolving loan program, which means as funds are paid back, they can be loaned out again to help more daycares and families in the future.

