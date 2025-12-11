New Kiel city administrator aims to move past council controversies

KIEL (NBC 26) — Kiel has a new city administrator who is stepping into the role during a turbulent time for the city council, but Ryan Pafford says he's optimistic about moving forward.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Pafford began his career as a firefighter and served in the Air National Guard, where he discovered his passion for community service. He most recently served as fire chief in Plymouth before taking on his new role in Kiel.

"That's one of my passions, and that's kinda how I ended up in a city administrator job," Pafford said.

He's arriving at city hall as the council has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Last month, a council member resigned amid a scandal involving her husband, who was accused of repeatedly dumping dog poop outside a small business. A month before that, the previous administrator announced his resignation, calling the council toxic.

Pafford acknowledges the challenges but believes relationships can be repaired.

"The previous administration, I don't think that is baseless claims because it goes back to other administrators, but I do think there is always a chance to fix relationships that have been damaged in the past," Pafford said.

His priority is supporting city staff and council members while helping Kiel remain a place where people are proud to live. For newcomers who might only know about the recent controversies, Pafford has a message.

"I would say don't judge us by one small act, this city has done amazing things… There are incredible people that live here, and between our local businesses and our school district, we have so much to offer," Pafford said.

Pafford wants people to see Kiel as a strong, engaged community that lives up to its motto "The Little City That Does Big Things."

"It has so much to offer to people. So much more than what most people from the outside know," Pafford said.

