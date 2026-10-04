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New Holstein police seek help identifying source of reported loud boom

Police are asking residents and businesses to review doorbell, security and surveillance camera footage for anything unusual captured around the time of the incident.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
New Holstein police seek help identifying source of reported loud boom
Posted

NEW HOLSTEIN (NBC 26) — The New Holstein Police Department is asking for the public's help after receiving multiple reports from residents of a large explosion or loud boom in and around the New Holstein area on the morning of Oct. 3.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the source of the explosion to contact the New Holstein Police Department.

Residents and businesses are also encouraged to review any doorbell, security or surveillance camera footage that may have captured anything unusual around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact the New Holstein Police Department at (920) 898-4241.

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