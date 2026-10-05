New Holstein police are investigating a series of mysterious loud booms that have been waking residents at all hours.

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New Holstein police continue investigating a series of mysterious loud booms

Two booms were reported Saturday — one around 5:38 in the morning and another around 10:00 that night.

Laurel Sherry, a New Holstein resident, says she has heard the booms before, but nothing like what she has experienced recently.

"I had heard 10 of them around 5:30 in the morning, it woke me up," Sherry said.

When asked about her reaction to hearing the booms, Sherry said she was left with questions.

"What's going on? Did someone send off a firecracker? Mortar?" Sherry said.

When I showed Sherry video of a flash caught on camera, she was surprised by what she saw.

"Oh wow," Sherry said.

David Klapperich captured that video on his home surveillance camera.

"I was sleeping, it was 5:30-ish in the morning, just one loud boom," Klapperich said.

"I thought oh I'll check the cameras," Klapperich said.

He says it has become something he expects to hear.

"It's been happening like every Saturday morning. It could be 1:30, 2:30 this time 5:30. Actually heard it Saturday night at like 10," Klapperich said.

With two young kids, Klapperich says he can do without the extra noise.

"I work a lot, I've got two kids under 5 so sleep comes in short quantities so when you're in bed you'd like to not be woken up by something goofy. I get it, if it's kids fooling around but maybe this point find something better to do," Klapperich said.

Mayor Jeff Hebl also saw Klapperich's video.

"That's how I knew how bad it was, when I got that home surveillance video," Hebl said.

"People expect to live in a community and enjoy peace and quiet, occasionally you'll hear industrial noises but this is not that," Hebl said.

Hebl says an officer has been assigned to the case and he believes an individual or individuals are behind the booms.

"It's only a matter of time, they'll catch them," Hebl said.

"I actually heard a bang or explosion a couple of weeks ago," Hebl said.

"The areas were kind of throughout the city, nobody could really pinpoint it, people from outside the city were chiming in," Hebl said.

"It was all times of the day and night. That's unacceptable. You have babies, kids sleeping, people that have to get up for work, dogs, vets with PTSD," Hebl said.

"I don't believe there is any danger to the community and number two whoever is doing it is gonna end up getting hurt or somebody nearby," Hebl said.

The New Holstein Police Department and the mayor are encouraging anyone who has any information to contact the police department at (920) 898-4241.

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