Missing 63-year-old Sheboygan man found dead; no indication of suspicious circumstances

SHEBOYGAN (TMJ4) — A 63-year-old Sheboygan man who had been missing from his assisted living facility for nearly a week was found dead Thursday, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Todd E. Janssen was last seen walking away from his assisted living facility at 13th Street and Eisner Avenue in Sheboygan at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29, according to a Silver Alert from the sheriff’s office.

He was found dead around 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, with help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which the sheriff’s office said was “instrumental in locating” him.

An investigation into his cause of death is ongoing; however, the sheriff’s office said there is no indication of suspicious circumstances.

At the time the alert was issued, the sheriff’s office said Janssen had significant experience with forestry and landscaping and may have been trying to get to a local golf course. He may also have been suffering from some confusion.

According to the Silver Alert, he had previously only typically left the facility for a couple of hours at a time.

Out of respect for his family, the sheriff’s office said it will not be releasing additional information.

