Mishicot snow sculptor heads to Olympic competition

A Mishicot artist is preparing to compete on the world's biggest stage, bringing decades of snow sculpting expertise to the Olympic Art Festival Snow Sculpting Competition in Italy.

Michael Sponholtz and his team have been selected as one of only eight teams chosen from over 300 applicants for the prestigious competition. The trio, which also includes Tom Queoff from Milwaukee and Mark Martino from La Crosse, has been sculpting together for 41 years.

"We have been to 14 countries," Sponholtz said.

This marks the team's second Olympic appearance. In 1989, they earned a bronze medal at the Japan Winter Olympics.

"If we play our cards right, I think this could take us around the world. I think I've been around twice," Sponholtz said.

The upcoming competition will serve as the team's final performance together. Their last sculpture will be a Tiffany lamp design.

"To go out this year, at the Olympics, hadn't planned on it but what a way to go, we're on top," Sponholtz said.

The competition requires teams to move, shape and sculpt tons of snow into precise art pieces within just three days.

"You mentally prepare yourself. It's only three days, I can do it for three days. I'll be paying for it after but I don't care, it's the Olympics," Sponholtz said.

For Sponholtz, the journey represents more than personal achievement. He hopes to inspire local students to pursue their dreams.

"If anyone would've told me in college, oh yeah you can go around the world carving snow, I would've laughed. And here we are going to the Olympics," Sponholtz said.

"I want these kids to know, 51 years ago, I walked across that stage," he said.

Sponholtz encourages others to seize opportunities when they arise.

"There's two ways you can live your life. You can see an opportunity and grab it and run with it, or you can sit back and say I wish I would've done that. There's not a lot I wish I would've done," Sponholtz said.

The team is expected to leave for Italy at the end of January, with competition scheduled for February 2-4.

