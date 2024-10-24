Methunky! Kewaunee enters the playoffs with a great team and a traditional treat

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — At Friday night's playoff action in Kewaunee you might see a treat with a lot of tradition.



Methunky is a type of cracker that comes mainly from the Czech Republic.

The treat is a tradition in the area around Kewaunee with it making appearances at events, fests and games.

I'm told the treat will be at Friday's Kewaunee football game against Brillion.

When Sports Showdown announced a return to Kewaunee, our TV 32 guys on the call, Ted and Maino, could only talk about one thing … methunky. This is a delicacy that you could see under the Friday night light.

Julie Thorson makes as much methunky cookies or crackers as anyone.

"It's a tradition from the Czech Republic that they brought over here,” she said. "It's a fun thing and it's a popular thing. People will say, 'are there going to be any methunky there'?".

They're made with just a few ingredients; cracklings, sauerkraut, flour and salt.

Thorson says the high amount of Czech, Belgian and German heritage in the area makes these so beloved at family gatherings, community events and, you guessed it ... the gridiron.

"I've seen them at football games recently,” Thorson said. “I don't think in the past they did that, but someone is bringing it back."

One community member bringing them around town is Vonnie Kinjerski.

"A lot because of the heritage and because it's so much work, you can't make it every week,” said Kinjerski.

Vonnie says that whenever she and her husband, Paul, take the cookies anywhere, they are gone almost instantly.

"It must be Grandma's home-felt yummies,” she laughed. “That's the whole essence of it."

Both Julie and Vonnie say that the treat is one that brings the community together and just one of the unique qualities of Kewaunee.

Playoff football is hard to look away from, but if you get a minute at the game, keep your eyes peeled for this delicious cracker.