Manitowoc County deputies investigate stabbing in town of Cooperstown

TOWN OF COOPERSTOWN (NBC 26) — A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing on Thursday afternoon in the town of Cooperstown, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, first responders headed to the 18000 block of County Road R for reports of a stabbing, according to deputies.

A man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this active investigation is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or by utilizing the P3 App. You can also reach out to Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office Detective Matt Peronto, at 920-683-4218.