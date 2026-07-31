Man drowns at Kewaunee County park after going under water

A 21-year-old man drowned at Krohn's Lake County Park in the Town of Pierce on July 30, 2026.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call at approximately 6:35 p.m. reporting a possible drowning. The caller reported that a male had gone into the water and had not come back out.

Multiple people at the scene attempted to assist but were unable to retrieve the victim from the water. Efforts to locate and reach the victim were unsuccessful due to the silt composition of the lake floor.

The Door County Dive Team and underwater drone units from Brown County responded to assist. The victim's body was recovered a short time later.

The victim was identified as a 21-year-old male from Melrose Park, Illinois. His identity is not being released pending notification of his family.

The Algoma Police Department, Algoma Fire, and Algoma Rescue also assisted at the scene. The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the incident.

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