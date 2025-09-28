Man charged in connection to homicide of Giovanni 'Mike' Robinson was DoorDash employee

SHEBOYGAN FALLS (TMJ4) — A criminal complaint obtained by Scripps News Group offers new details about what happened the night a Canadian man visiting Sheboygan Falls was shot and killed.

35-year-old Luis E. Cruz Burgos of Sheboygan is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, a felony which carries up to 60 years in prison, for the shooting death of Giovanni 'Mike' Robinson.

According to a criminal complaint received by Scripps News Group, Officer Oetzel of the Sheboygan Falls Police Department was dispatched to an active gunshot incident that occurred in the 600 block of Monroe Street in Sheboygan Falls around 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

A witness on-scene tried performing CPR on Robinson, who was lying on the ground after being shot in the abdomen. Robinson died from a single gunshot wound.

Family of Giovanni Michael Robinson Giovanni Michael Robinson

The complaint details the events surrounding the shooting. It alleges that the group, which included Robinson, attempted to negotiate a ride with Cruz-Burgos, offering him cash payment. One witness claims Cruz-Burgos wanted $60 per person, later saying Cruz Burgos only wanted $40 total. The group refused to pay him for a ride and decided to walk to their hotel in Kohler instead.

During an interview with Officer Oetzel, Cruz-Burgos said he worked for DoorDash for about nine months and was making his deliveries in a black Ford Escape. Witnesses identified Cruz Burgos as the same person who the group earlier refused to pay $60 for a ride back to their hotel.

One witness along with Cruz Burgos both told police there was no argument from either side during a negotiation to pay for a ride back to their hotel. Cruz Burgos did claim that the group of men called him “stupid” and one of them flipped him off once Cruz-Burgos began to drive off.

Multiple surveillance videos captured the shooting timeline, including footage from a tavern showing the victims leaving at midnight on Sept. 24, their interaction with the suspect vehicle and a black SUV traveling at high speed shortly after on Monroe Street at 12:08 a.m.

In the complaint, another witness said he recalled that after the group crossed Broadway Street and continued east on Monroe Street around this time, he believed he saw the same black Ford Escape slow down and shoot once at his friend before accelerating fast and speeding off.

During his interview Cruz-Burgos said he could not possess firearms due to a 2019 court order from Florida related to a domestic incident. Cruz Burgos is, however, charged with the shooting.

Robinson and the three witnesses were from Canada, visiting for a father-son golf event.

They were celebrating the victim's hole-in-one from earlier that day when the shooting took place.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip