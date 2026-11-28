TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Small Business Saturday is this weekend, and every year the pressure from online retailers gets tougher for local shops along the Lakeshore.

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Lakeshore shops lean into personal service and local pride to compete with online retailers

The National Retail Federation says more than half of holiday shoppers plan to shop online this year. Plus, online sales up more than 10% from last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

As more people turn to their phones and computers to shop, local businesses are looking for ways to give customers a reason to come through their doors.

When I asked whether there had been any specific changes in terms of people shopping online as opposed to in person, one local manager said the answer might be surprising.

"It is interesting because we get that question a lot... and honestly the thing that has done us the biggest favor is not changing," Theresa Kronforst said.

Schroeder's Department Store has been a part of Two Rivers since 1891.

Kronforst, the store's manager, says they've adjusted over the years, but keeping their customer service and personal experience at the center of the business has been key.

"Anybody can shop online, anybody can pick out a product and add it to your cart and check it out, and what has that done to you emotionally as an individual, this we provide an experience," Kronforst said.

I also stopped by The Hearty Olive, a local business selling specialty olive oils.

"We do have options for people to do online, we do have a website," Marissa Kohlbeck said.

Kohlbeck, co-owner of The Hearty Olive, tells me that over the last few years they have focused on improving their shipping and online website.

"It's so easy to go to the big corporations and go out of the county let alone outside the state when you can actually shop right here in town," Kohlbeck said.

There's also still a strong appetite for shopping locally.

The National Retail Federation says one in five holiday shoppers plans to buy gifts from a small or local business this year, with 71% of those shoppers saying supporting businesses in their community is one reason why.

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