Lakeshore Humane Society plans new facility in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The Lakeshore Humane Society is preparing for a major transition after announcing the purchase of land in Two Rivers for a new, larger facility.

The shelter, which has served the community from its Manitowoc location for almost 50 years, says its current space is simply too small to meet the needs of the hundreds of animals it serves each year.

"Right now we don't have any room to socialize with the dogs, and sometimes that's all a dog needs," said Karen Bauknecht-Vansistine, volunteer coordinator for the Lakeshore Humane Society.

The announcement came earlier this week, with board president Melissa Jacquart explaining that the new facility will offer significant improvements over their current location. The expanded space will include more exercise areas and even a surgical suite, allowing for better care of the animals.

"We will be able to do all of our medical care in a designated area. Right now we kind of piece meal it around the shelter, basically wherever they can find room they are doing it," Jacquart said.

The humane society is still fundraising for the project, but Jacquart says around $2.5 million has already come from donors. For Bauknecht-Vansistine, this generous support represents how far the organization has come since its founding.

"To know that 54 years ago a group of women had an idea to save abandoned, abused, and neglected dogs, now we get to continue their dream, and it's so great to be a part of that," Bauknecht-Vansistine said.

The timing of the community support has been particularly meaningful for the organization.

"The best Christmas presents aren't always under the tree, and ours was wrapped in the support and warmth from the Two Rivers Police Department and the City Council, and we are paw-sitively thankful," Bauknecht-Vansistine said.

I reached out to both the City of Manitowoc and the City of Two Rivers for comment on the shelter's move but did not hear back Friday.

The Humane Society expects to break ground on the new shelter in spring 2026.

