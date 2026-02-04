Lakeshore communities consider moratorium on data center development

MISHICOT-(NBC 26) — In Manitowoc County, community leaders are talking about coming together to set guidelines and potentially slow down data center development.

On Monday, the Mishicot Town Board met at the Grey Fox Bar and Grill, the recent site of a meeting on AI data centers and their interest to build in the area.

"As we learn more, our concerns have grown," said Dean Anhalt, Mishicot Town Chair.

A community member streamed the meeting, where Anhalt said concern around the area has been increasing.

"There are different things that need to be done to address the issue other than telling them to get out," Anhalt said.

The town is now talking about a moratorium — a temporary pause on new data center development — to give communities time to plan rules a developer would have to follow.

At the meeting, Anhalt said they'll ask the Town of Two Creeks and the Town of Two Rivers to join their plan.

