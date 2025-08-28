Kiel Public Library uses interactive story time to prepare children for learning

KIEL (NBC 26) — At the Kiel Public Library's youth department, every story is about more than just words — it's about getting kids engaged and excited for learning.

Children's librarian Sheila Draxler leads interactive story times at the library that combine movement, music and literacy concepts.

"It's just fun, it's relaxed, and it's free, and we're learning," Draxler said.

The program focuses on preparing children for future academic success rather than formal instruction.

"I always tell families I'm not teaching your children to learn, but what we are doing here is getting them ready to learn and ready to read," Draxler said.

From songs to dancing, the library encourages kids to get active during story time sessions.

"They always say a moving child is a learning child. We want them moving, in our story times we're dancing, we're singing, we're jumping up and down," Draxler said.

From scarves to musical instruments, every part of the program is designed to engage children and keep them active while introducing literacy concepts.

One family attending the program has seen positive results with their 2-year-old.

"They learn a lot, he already knows his ABC's and he's only two and stuff like that, and he learns the words with the sounds," a parent said.

Draxler emphasizes the transformative power of reading access for children.

"Wow, because once you start reading, the whole world opens up to you. First we learn to read, then we read to learn," Draxler said.

The library doesn't just focus on literacy through their story time. They also teach hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness and motor skills development.

"Jumping on one foot, that's been a thing that he practiced here a lot, just a lot of fine motor skills," a parent said.

The library says the skills children learn through story time carry into everyday life, giving kids a head start in learning.

Story time at the Kiel Public Library is open to all ages and runs every Wednesday and Friday, giving everyone the chance to explore books and get engaged with learning.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."