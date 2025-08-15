KEIL (NBC 26) — A post office in Kiel, Wisconsin, now bears the name of State Trooper Trevor Casper, who was killed in March 2015 during a gunfight with a murder suspect in a Fond du Lac grocery store parking lot.

Family, friends and officials gathered to honor the 21-year-old trooper who grew up in this small town and gave his life protecting others.

Kiel post office dedicated to fallen state trooper Trevor Casper

"Trevor Casper did more in 17 seconds than most of us will do in a lifetime," United States Representative Glenn Grothman said.

Grothman, who created the bill to pass the dedication, said Casper's legacy goes beyond his ultimate sacrifice.

"It's beyond just he gave his life, it's the decisions he made, the split second decisions," Grothman said.

Inside the post office, a plaque now states the building is named in Casper's honor, ensuring every visitor is reminded of his bravery.

"He faced danger head on, acted to protect others, and gave his life in service to his fellow community. I can't think of a better role model for the young citizens of Kiel and the area," Grothman said.

Anthony Burrell, Casper's former captain, flew in from Mississippi to attend the dedication ceremony.

"When I heard this was going to happen, they couldn't have kept me away with wild horses," Burrell said.

The retired Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent described Casper as the embodiment of public service.

"He was a public servant through and through and a true hero," Burrell said.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney noted that Casper's protection of the community continues through this dedication.

"Trevor's protection didn't stop on March 24th of 2015, it will now live on forever, protecting every package, every letter that comes through this post office to this community," Toney said.

In 2017, Fond du Lac donated a bench at the site where Trooper Casper gave his life. Now, with this post office dedication, his legacy continues to live on across the state.

