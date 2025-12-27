Kiel furniture store to close doors after 127 years

KIEL (NBC 26) — After more than a century in business, Meiselwitz Furniture Store in Kiel is closing its doors.

The story of Meiselwitz Furniture began in 1898 when C.J. Meiselwitz started the business. At that time, the store served dual purposes as both a furniture store and funeral home.

"Funeral business and furniture business groups were quite common years ago," said Bill Curry, president of C.J. Meiselwitz Furniture.

When Curry's father took over the business, he chose to focus exclusively on furniture, keeping the company in the family for four generations. At one point, the family even lived above the store.

"Grandfather Meiselwitz, his wife, and three kids lived up here," Curry said.

The history remains a core part of the store, with original photographs from 1898 still displayed throughout the building.

Curry spent nearly 50 years working at the store, but is now ready for retirement.

"We are very proud, and one of the most important things is we have had the best customers in northeastern Wisconsin for the last 127 years," Curry said.

Customers say that warm welcome never changed over the decades.

"When you walked in that door, you had a warm feeling when you walked into this," said Dale Voss, a Kohler resident.

Now many longtime customers are stopping by one last time during the closing sale.

"We said we had to get here, the last sale, something to reminisce," Voss said.

The business was built on a simple philosophy that lasted more than a century.

"My great grandfather's old motto was treat the customers with fair dealings — treat them fairly and they'll be back," Curry said.

The closing sale continues for the next few weeks with discounts on furniture, decor and all items that made Meiselwitz a Kiel favorite for generations.

