Kiel Fire Department's cadet program trains teens to combat volunteer shortage

KIEL (NBC 26) — Rural communities across northeast Wisconsin rely heavily on volunteer firefighters, but local leaders report a concerning decrease in volunteers amid a nationwide shortage. In Kiel, the fire department has found an innovative solution through a cadet program that trains teenagers as young as 14 to become the next generation of firefighters.

Watch the full broadcast here:

For 18-year-old Jack Kraemer, senior year at Kiel High School looks different than most. He's finishing classes, working a part-time manufacturing job, taking college classes at Lakeshore Technical College, and serving as a fully qualified volunteer firefighter.

Kraemer trained through Kiel's cadet program, which teaches teenagers fire science, safety, and other subjects while providing hands-on experience in the field.

"It was difficult at times, but as long as you have a passion for it and you're dedicated to it, it's manageable," Kraemer said.

Kraemer said he didn't always know firefighting was for him, but the cadet program changed that perspective.

"I didn't have a passion for it until joining the cadet program, and after being on the department for a year, I really found out I wanted to do this for the rest of my life," Kraemer said.

Kiel's cadet program started about a decade ago, initially with kids who had family members in the department. Now, it's become a way to recruit volunteers at a time when fewer people are signing up to volunteer.

"It's very hard to get people to volunteer their time. With the fire service, it's been an ongoing problem, and we wanted to find a way to feed the program and make sure we get volunteers," said Tyler Guell, a Kiel cadet program committee member.

Hannah Voland was part of the first cadet class in 2015. Her dad helped create the program so she could get involved. Like many part-time firefighters, Voland works full-time and volunteers on the side.

"I work full time at a factory here in town, so this is kind of a side gig, but I get to help people; they could be having the worst day of their lives, and you're just trying to make it better," Voland said.

Leaders say programs like this are not only about building careers, but giving individuals an opportunity to serve their communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.