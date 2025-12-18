Kiel elementary school opens wellness closet to help students access essential items

KIEL (NBC 26) — A new wellness closet at Zielanis Elementary School in Kiel is providing students and their families with essential items they need for the school day, creating a judgment-free space where children can access help without having to ask.

The grab-and-go space offers clothing, school supplies, hygiene items, and other necessities that students might need. The concept builds on the success of the district's first wellness closet, which opened at the high school more than 10 years ago.

Watch the full broadcast here: "Another teacher reached out to me and said I have a student that needs to go to a funeral, can we borrow some khaki pants, and I said, ' Why don't we have a closet all the time? '" said Katie Thibeault, student council advisor.

The closet stocks items like clothing, socks, and coats that students can take as needed. Thibeault said the space removes barriers that might prevent children from seeking help.

"It gives normalcy to getting help and not having all the negative feelings of asking," Thibeault said.

Teachers have incorporated the wellness closet into classroom discussions, creating unexpected learning opportunities about community support and helping others.

"So that they could talk about different things they might need, so it really offered a lot of learning opportunities, which I don't think we anticipated, but it's a great outcome," Thibeault said.

Students contributed to the space by helping create positive messages displayed throughout the closet. Principal Chad Ramminger said the initiative has fostered a culture of peer support.

"I've seen other kids actually helping other kids with things they needed, so that to me was really powerful to see," Ramminger said.

The principal emphasized how the wellness closet allows students to focus on learning rather than worrying about basic needs.

"Kids aren't going without anything. Now they don't have to just make it work," Ramminger said.

Kiel Middle School will soon receive its own wellness closet, joining the high school and elementary school in ensuring all students have access to essential items they need for success.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.