Kiel city administrator resigns, claiming toxic work environment with council

The city of Kiel is facing a leadership change as City Administrator Dave Funkhouser announced his resignation, claiming the city council has created a toxic work environment.

At this week's city council meeting, Mayor Bob Hennings cast the deciding vote in a 2-2 split to accept Funkhouser's resignation. Funkhouser, who took over as city administrator in June of last year, said the council's attitude and disrespect toward administration and city employees made the job unhealthy over time.

"My first day, an alderman came into my office, didn't even welcome me, pointed at me with witnesses present and said, 'I voted for you but I have no confidence in your ability to do the job.' I almost resigned on the spot," Funkhouser said.

Funkhouser said the culture, combined with lack of boundaries, pushed him to his breaking point.

"I was told 'turn your phone off then,' I can't turn my phone off. I'm city administrator, I'm a part of the emergency government," Funkhouser said.

At the meeting, council members seemed caught off guard by Funkhouser's remarks.

"Some of this does stun and blow me away. To say that we have some sort of toxic environment right here in this room... that does honestly surprise me," said Jeremy Fromm, District 1 alderperson.

Mayor Hennings said he wasn't surprised by the decision, saying he'd noticed a change.

"I will miss what he brought to the city," Hennings said.

Multiple council members and Funkhouser declined to comment for this story. Mayor Hennings did not respond to requests for comment.

Funkhouser will remain in the administrator role until December 5 to help with the transition. The city is accepting applications for his replacement until October 22.

