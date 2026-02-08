For the 35th year, downtown Kiel transformed into a live art show as carvers competed in student, beginner and adult categories. Each team started with their own tools and a solid block of ice to create intricate frozen sculptures.

Kiel celebrates 35th annual ice carving competition

"Took the chipper and went through and it gave it this really nice scale look," one carver explained while working on their creation.

For some participants, this marked their very first time picking up a chisel. Avril Krueger, a Kiel High School junior, joined the competition at the last minute when her best friend's family had extra ice blocks available.

"My best friend Katy she does this with her family every year. They had some extra blocks they said if you get a team together you guys can carve so she asked me if I wanted to come out," Krueger said.

What started as a spontaneous plan quickly exceeded her expectations.

"It went really well, like I am shocked we were able to get this," Krueger said.

Some said the biggest challenge wasn't the carving itself, but dealing with Wisconsin's winter weather.

"We originally had a third person and they were from Texas and they ended up going home, they didn't dress warm enough," Krueger said. "It's really cold but it's really fun."

For James Glodowski and Zander Rolf, both Kiel residents, this contest represents familiar territory. The high school juniors have dominated the student category, taking first place for the past two years.

"We've been doing it for awhile, we started in 4th grade," Glodowski and Rolf said.

Their success comes from careful planning and methodical execution.

"On a piece of paper we design out what we need and then we take all the big chunks, cut out all the pieces we need and then take small little chisels and go in from there," they explained.

The duo finds the most satisfaction in the finishing touches.

"Probably the detail part of it, like just getting all the fine little details put in. I'd say seeing the final product is my favorite part," they said.

The sculptures will remain on display as long as weather conditions allow, giving community members the opportunity to view these icy creations up close.

