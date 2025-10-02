Kiel approves 44-unit senior housing project to help families and address affordable housing shortage

KIEL (NBC 26) — A new housing project in Kiel is aimed at serving the area's senior population while also creating opportunities for young families.

The project is led by MF Housing Partners, a development team based in Appleton that specializes in affordable housing across northeast Wisconsin. This will be their 6th tax-credit project in the state and their 3rd cottage-style community.

The 44-unit development will include 1 and 2-bedroom cottage-style units with private entrances, attached garages and in-unit laundry. Photos from a similar project completed in Waupaca show what residents in Kiel can expect.

City Administrator Dave Funkhouser said the development does more than just provide options for seniors.

"Selling their two three four bedroom home, move into when they're empty nesters or retirement age ... move into one of these cottage style units that they can rent in an affordable manner and thereby allow their home to be sold and can get new families to move into the area," Funkhouser said.

The units will also be income-restricted, making them an option for seniors looking to downsize or for those who may no longer want to handle maintenance like lawn care or snow removal.

"It's a great opportunity to fill a need in our community right now ... struggling to find affordable available housing ... some of the prices are out of reach with what citizens can afford," Funkhouser said.

The development will include four buildings with a clubhouse and onsite management office. The project is expected to begin in spring 2026 with the first building expected to open in fall 2026 and the final building completed in spring 2027.

