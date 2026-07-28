Kewaunee residents are counting their blessings after Monday's storms swept through Northeast Wisconsin, even as more than 900 customers in Kewaunee County were left without power or experiencing service issues by Monday evening.

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Kewaunee residents relieved after Monday storms, though damage still felt across area

Dan Giannotti, a Kewaunee resident, said his neighborhood fared better than some of the hardest-hit areas — but the storm was still jarring.

"It was a shock, lets put it that way. The winds started so fiercely then the rain started pouring, gushing down," Giannotti said.

Giannotti said the rain came down faster than he had ever seen before.

"Next thing I knew, I looked out the window and there was water up halfway to my driveway. The drains just couldn't handle it. You could've surf boarded down the street," Giannotti said.

The storms brought down trees, scattered debris across roads and toppled power lines.

When I told Giannotti a tornado had touched down in the Fox Cities and showed him the damage, he expressed sympathy for those affected.

"I'm shocked to see how much damage they had, my heart goes out to everyone there," Giannotti said.

Giannotti said his prior experience with severe weather made the storm all the more unsettling.

"Very lucky. I've been through a tornado and a hurricane before, it's scary," Giannotti said.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, more than 900 customers in Kewaunee County were without power or experiencing service issues as of Monday evening. Downed trees continued to block and close some roads across the area.

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