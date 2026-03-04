KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — A local nonprofit is working to create a fully inclusive playground in Kewaunee County, where children of all abilities can play side by side.

The current playground at Bruemmer Park features stairs, wood chips and narrow platforms — barriers that can make it difficult or impossible for some children to participate.

Kewaunee nonprofit works to build inclusive playground where all kids can play together

Rhonda DeTampel, president of the Bruemmer Park Inclusive Playground Committee, said the existing setup falls short for many families.

"We are not having wood chips, wood chips are very difficult for kids in general … well try and think of a student or a child trying to go across with wheelchairs or walkers," DeTampel said.

DeTampel, who worked in respite care, recognized that Kewaunee County lacked a fully inclusive park. She and other community members decided to build one at Bruemmer Park.

"This whole area will consist of the inclusive playground," DeTampel said.

The plan includes rubber surfacing, roller slides, a zipline and other accessible equipment designed for all ages and abilities.

"This playground is not just for children, it's from ages 1 to 100," DeTampel said.

Special education teacher Morgan Cherney said a playground like this would be transformative for students with disabilities, including students like Michael Funk and her own daughter, Braelynn.

"I plan a lot of events for students with disabilities and there are not a lot of opportunities for us in Kewaunee County to hangout," Cherney said.

Luxemburg Casco teacher Wendy Jacobs said inclusion begins with simply being together.

"Sometimes students don't get to play with students with disabilities so I think this would be a great place to do those things," Jacobs said.

For student Charlotte Jacobs, the appeal is straightforward.

"You can go there just for fun, to stop watching TV, to go out and explore the world," Charlotte Jacobs said.

Phase one of the project is set to begin this summer. The group is still fundraising to complete their goal within the next year.

