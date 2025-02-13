Kewaunee County opening snowmobile trails on Valentine's Day

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — All four snowmobile trail sections in Kewaunee County will be open starting Feb. 14 at 6 a.m., according to the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department in a media release.

Trails are reported to be in "fair to good" condition, according to the release. However, the recreation department still advises neighbors to use caution, as groomers may be on trails and open fields may lack snow cover.

Snowmobile riders are asked to watch out for water holes, slush, icy patches, drifting snow and potential thin ice on waterways and swamps.

Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department also advises riders to stay on marked trails and respect nearby property owners.

In order to get the most updated trail status and conditions, snowmobilers can call Kewaunee County's 24-hour information line at (920) 388-7199.

No ATV's or UTV's are allowed on Kewaunee County Snowmobile Trails, the release adds.