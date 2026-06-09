KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two crashes in a matter of weeks at the intersection of County Highway AB and State Highway 29 in Kewaunee County are raising questions about whether the intersection itself poses a safety risk.

The most recent crash happened Friday, when a two-vehicle collision sent six people to the hospital.

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Kewaunee County intersection raises safety concerns after 2 crashes

It comes just weeks after a deadly motorcycle crash at the same intersection killed Ripon College student Mary Elliot and her boyfriend, Jesse Morales-Hernandez. Their deaths shook the Ripon community, where students, faculty, and friends gathered last month to honor Elliot's life.

According to data provided by the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office, there have been four reported injury crashes at this intersection over the last 10 years.

Neighbors say they have seen drivers use the right-turn lane to go around vehicles waiting to turn left. Others say they avoid State Highway 29 altogether, saying several intersections along the highway can feel dangerous.

The sheriff's office says it is not currently considering changes such as rumble strips, additional stop signs, or a lower speed limit, saying there isn't enough data to show this intersection experiences a higher rate of crashes than others in the county.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating both crashes.

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