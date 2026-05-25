'It's not just a day off': families remember the fallen in Mishicot

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — A Memorial Day ceremony brought the community together in Mishicot to honor those who gave their lives in service to their country.

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'It's not just a day off': Mishicot families remember the fallen

Kent Jacquart, a Manitowoc resident, attended to remember his uncle — known to the family as "Uncle Butch" — who he says was the only Mishicot resident killed in Vietnam.

"We used to play ball up the road here, enjoy the summers with Uncle Butch," Jacquart said.

The loss hit the family especially hard the year it happened.

"The year he was killed, it was about two weeks or so before Memorial Day, so that year was very impactful," Jacquart said.

Jacquart says his family has made attending the ceremony a tradition for about 30 years — and the meaning behind it is something he wants to pass on.

"It's really nice we can pass this tradition onto our children and tell them what Memorial Day is about, it's not just a day to get off of school," Jacquart said.

Stephen Newman, a Two Rivers resident, visited the grave of his grandfather's brother, Leonard Bodwin, a World War Two veteran.

"This is my grandfather's brother Leonard Bodwin, World War Two veteran, pretty much saw the worst of it," Newman said.

Newman says Bodwin served as a tank battalion commander during World War Two, and visiting his grave each Memorial Day is a way to thank him.

"Came down, knelt to him, talked to him for a little bit, thanked him and my other relatives to thank them for what they did to keep us and others free," Newman said.

Newman also makes a point of wearing a veteran's cap to the ceremony — not because he served, but as a tribute.

"I wear the cap not because I served but to honor family members and other veterans like him," Newman said.

Neighbors say it's important to remember and honor veterans not just on Memorial Day, but every day.

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